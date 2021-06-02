SBA Offers Disaster Assistance

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2021 at 5:16 pm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Texas businesses and residents affected by severe storms and tornadoes that occurred March 27, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Harrison, Panola, Rusk and Shelby counties in Texas; and Caddo and De Soto parishes in Louisiana.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications through this link. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339. The deadline to apply for property damage is July 26. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Feb. 28, 2022.

