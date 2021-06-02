Netflix unveils new trailer for ‘We the People,’ Showtime renews ‘City on a Hill’ for season three, and more

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for their new animated series, We the People, from executive producers Kenya Barris and Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions.

The trailer combines music and animation to "remix civics for a new generation," according to Netflix.

We the People features an assembly of animated images from creator Chris Nee and original songs about government rights, citizenship, and more from Janelle Monae, H.E.R., Lin-Manuel Miranda and more. For his contribution, rapper Cordae informs the world about the importance of "Taxes."

Netflix's We the People premieres on July 4th.

In other news, Deadline reports Showtime's groundbreaking drama, City on a Hill, has been renewed for season three.

Actors Aldis Hodge and Kevin Bacon star in the eight-episode series, which ended season two last month. Hodge plays Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward and Bacon plays Jackie Rohr, an FBI agent attempting to salvage his own career by exploiting Boston's criminal justice system. Filming for season three of City on a Hill begins later this year to meet its scheduled premiere date in 2022.

And lastly, Deadline has also learned actress Jodie Turner-Smith is in talks to join Noah Baumbach's Netflix adaptation of Don DeLillo's White Noise. Turner-Smith most recently appeared in Tom Clancy'sWithout Remorse, alongside Michael B. Jordan.

