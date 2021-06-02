‘Indiana Jones 5’ reportedly gets rolling next week

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2021 at 3:27 pm

Paramount Pictures/Lucasfilm

Like the giant boulder in the first film, the fifth Indiana Jones movie gets rolling in the U.K. next week, Deadline reports -- just as that original film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, turns 40 years old.

The new film will naturally star Harrison Ford as the globe-trotting archeologist Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones, Jr., though the plot is still under wraps.

The adventure will also star Doctor Strange villain Mads Mikkelson, Fleabag Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Shaunette Renee Wilson from Black Panther, and Avengers baddie Thomas Kretschmann.

Boyd Holbrook, who played one of the heavies in Logan, returns to work for director James Mangold, who's taking over the reins from Steven Spielberg, who is executive producing along with Kathleen Kennedy and her husband and co-producer, Frank Marshall.

Also returning for the fifth go-'round is legendary composer John Williams, who wrote the scores for every Indiana Jones adventure.

Based on a hero created by George Lucas and a story co-written by he and Philip Kaufman, Raiders debuted in the U.S. on June 12, 1981 and became the top grossing movie of that year, raking in more than $330 million worldwide. It earned eight Academy Awards, including one for Williams' score.

To celebrate the 40-year milestone, a new 4K Ultra HD boxed set, the Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection, debuts on June 8 from Lucasfilm Ltd. and Paramount Home Entertainment.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back