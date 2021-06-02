Planet Vought pop-up restaurant opening in Los Angeles to promote ‘The Boys’

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2021 at 2:18 pm

Amazon Studios

Taking a page from the comics that inspired it, and the Amazon Prime hit of the same name, fans may soon be able to grab a burger at Planet Vought, as seen in The Boys.

The restaurant is a Planet Hollywood-like eatery dedicated to The Seven, the Avengers-spoofing super-team seen in the series, and will be serving customers from June 4-6 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Unfortunately, reservations at PlanetVoughtHollywood.com sold out almost immediately.

The attention to detail for the restaurant was key, with production designers who worked on the show's version of the eatery seen in season 2 on hand to ensure accuracy.



According to the event's organizers, "The Planet Vought pop-up has a full backstory/narrative that begins as soon as guests arrive at Planet Vought (think an amusement park ride on a backlot)," and to "expect the unexpected."

If you're lucky enough to score a pass, may we recommend the Big Homie Burger with bacon and the Mocha Noir shake? Homelander says the latter is amazing.

The Boys' third season is currently in production.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

