UT Tyler implements flat-rate tuition for online RN to BSN degree

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2021 at 1:33 pm

TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler announced that a special tuition rate has been established for registered nurses to earn the Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. According to a news release, UT Tyler now offers a flat rate of $9,895 to cover tuition and fees for the eight courses included the online RN to BSN program. The new rate applies to both in-state and out-of state residents. For more information about the program, click here.

