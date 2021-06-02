Demolition work to close I-20 Sunday east of Longview

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2021 at 1:24 pm

LONGVIEW — Part of Interstate 20 east of Longview will be closed from 7 p.m. Sunday, June 6, until 5 a.m. Monday, June 7, or until work is completed. That’s the word from TxDOT as crews work to demolish the bridge crossing the interstate at Lansing Switch Road in preparation for its replacement. The closure will be between Loop 281 in Longview and FM 450 in Hallsville. Eastbound traffic will exit at Loop 281 and be detoured down FM 968 to FM 450, where it will get back on I-20. Westbound traffic will exit at FM 450 and be detoured up to US 80 and then to Loop 281, where it will get back on I-20.

The construction schedule and highway closure can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems. Anyone having any questions about the road closure, detour, route or repair work can call the Texas Department of Transportation Marshall area office at 903-935-2809 for more information.

