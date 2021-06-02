Jennifer Aniston shares behind-the-scenes images from ‘Friends’ reunion: “Still basking in the love”

If Friends: The Reunion wasn't enough for you, you're not alone -- Jennifer Aniston kept the positive vibes going Tuesday by sharing some sweet behind-the-scenes photos from the event on her Instagram.

"Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion. Thank you each and every one of you," she captioned the photos of herself posing with former co-stars David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc.

"Swipe for… The bazillionth selfie taken with the five of us…," added Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the show.



The pics include Jen taking a selfie with her cast mates as well as her posing on the Central Perk couch with Justin and Hailey Bieber. Justin made a cameo appearance on the special, modeling Ross' goofy "Spudnik" Halloween costume as part of a fashion show, where he -- along with models Cindy Crawford and Cara Delevingne -- donned familiar outfits worn throughout the series.

"When two TOTALLY different worlds collide - @_schwim_’s face says it all,” Aniston joked in the caption.

A third photo featured Aniston posing next to Friends director James Burrows.

Friends: The Reunion is currently streaming on HBO Max.

