Cornyn to keynote chamber energy summit

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2021 at 9:31 am

TYLER — Texas Senator John Cornyn will keynote the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Energy Summit tomorrow with an on-stage discussion moderated by Ken Waits, President & CEO of Mewbourne Oil. According to a press release, Sen. Cornyn will discuss the state of the energy industry nationally and what the future holds particularly for the fossil fuel and renewable energy industries important to East Texas. He will then answer questions from the audience. Following the keynote discussion, Sen. Cornyn will hold a press conference. The keynote discussion starts at 12:15 at Green Acres Crosswalk Conference Center.

