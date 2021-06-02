Paramount+ drops trailer for ‘iCarly’ reboot

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2021

The official trailer for the iCarly reboot is here!

Paramount+ dropped the trailer for the series on Tuesday, just a few weeks before its June 17 premiere, and fans should get excited as most of the stars from the original Nickelodeon series are featured, including leading lady Miranda Cosgrove.

The trailer describes the new show as follows: "Ten years after signing off of one of TV's most iconic shows, Carly, Spencer, and Freddie are back, navigating the next chapter of their lives, facing the uncertainties of life in their twenties."

In addition to Cosgrove reprising her role as Carly, Nathan Kress will return as Freddie and Jerry Trainor as Spencer.

Jennette McCurdy, who played Carly's bestie Sam, recently announced she has retired from acting, and isn't part of the reboot.

iCarly originally ran for six seasons from 2007 until 2012.

