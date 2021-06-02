Chris Hemsworth announces filming on ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has wrapped

Waititi and Hemsworth on the set of 'Thor: Ragnarok' -- Marvel Studios

(NOTE LANGUAGE) We are one step closer to seeing Thor: Love and Thunder on the big screen. Star Chris Hemsworth confirmed Tuesday that filming has just finished.

Taking to Instagram, the Australian actor shared a black and white photo of him posing with director Taika Waititi, who's wearing his motion-capture costume and rig for his part as the rock creature, Korg.

As for Hemsworth, 37, he is sporting Thor's signature long blonde hair and is flaunting his incredibly sculpted arms. Of course, the Marvel star referenced his impressive biceps in the caption by joking, "That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate."

Hemsworth then went on to tease what fans can expect in the franchise's fourth installment by promising, "The film is gonna be bats*** crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two."

"Lots of love, lots of thunder!" he added. "Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!"

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to hit theaters February 11, 2022. This will mark Hemsworth's eighth go-around as the god of thunder.

The Marvel movie will also star Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman -- reprising their roles of Valkyrie and Dr. Jane Foster, respectively -- as well as Christian Bale, who has signed on to play the villain. In addition, Deadline previously reported that the superhero flick will feature cameos from Russell Crowe and Matt Damon.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

