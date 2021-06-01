Former elections administrator arrested for assault

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2021 at 5:50 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says former County Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez faces assault charges. According to a news release, on May 17, the Sheriff’s Office received information from Smith County Human Resources officials concerning an April 27 incident that allegedly took place in the elections office. Both reported female victims said they were each given a cup containing a pink liquid substance by Hernandez. Hernandez reportedly informed the employees that the cup contained “Spark” energy drink. Both women consumed the drink.

Shortly thereafter, Hernandez reportedly came back and asked both employees if they had finished their drink. The women claim she then placed a canister of colon cleanser on the counter and began making fun of them for drinking the product. Both employees suffered pain and discomfort due to ingesting the product, according to authorities. It was also alleged that when the employees returned to work, Hernandez continued to laugh and berate them for drinking the colon cleansing product.

On May 26, Judge Kerry Russell reviewed two arrest affidavits and issued two misdemeanor assault warrants on Hernandez with a bond of $10,000 on each charge. On June 1, Hernandez turned herself in, was jailed, and bonded out a short time later.

Hernandez resigned last month after being hired in January. She initially submitted her resignation two days after Election Day, tried to rescind the resignation, and was turned down. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the resignation and the assault case were connected.

