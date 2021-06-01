Box office may be coming back, but streaming still strong: ‘Wrath of Man’ takes top slot in VOD debut

While this past weekend may have been the biggest since we first heard the words "social distancing," streaming is still strong, and Guy Ritchie's new film Wrath of Man, starring Jason Statham, was a big draw at home this past week.

The film, which opened in theaters in early May -- when many cities were still under COVID-19 rules -- scored big in streaming in its first weekend that it was available at home via Video On Demand.

Wrath of Man took the top spot on Fandango's On Demand streaming services, Vudu and FandangoNOW, proving that while millions of Americans got back to the theater over the weekend, plenty more were willing to wait and watch in the comfort of their own homes.

Coming in second on the Vudu and FandangoNOW list was Godzilla vs. Kong, which had been released in theaters and on HBO Max. Coming in third was The Unholy, a supernatural thriller starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan -- which opened modestly during the pandemic-weakened box office period in April, but which apparently found its audience with those willing to wait to watch it at home.

Rounding out the top five on the Vudu/FandangoNow list were movies that had successful runs streaming both on Disney+ and HBO Max, respectively, Raya and the Last Dragon and Tom & Jerry.

Also of note, interest in current box-office champ A Quiet Place Part II apparently pushed streaming of the original film, 2018's A Quiet Place, to #6 on the Vudu/FandangoNow top 10.

Here's the Vudu/FandangoNow Streaming Top 10 for the past week (Monday through Sunday):

1. Wrath of Man

2. Godzilla vs. Kong

3. The Unholy

4. Raya and the Last Dragon

5. Tom & Jerry

6. A Quiet Place

7. Chaos Walking

8. Nobody

9. The Marksman

10. Four Good Days

