Watch the trailer for ‘Mary J. Blige’s My Life’ and get a first look at Letitia Wright in ‘Aisha’

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2021 at 4:13 pm

Derek Blanks

Amazon Originals has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming documentary, Mary J. Blige's My Life.

The documentary will take viewers on a journey with the nine-time Grammy winner Mary J. Blige including her early days growing up in Yonkers, New York, to meeting Sean "Diddy" Combs, who executive-produced her 1994 Grammy-nominated sophomore album, My Life, under Uptown Records.

"Nobody sounds like her," says Diddy in the trailer, while before I Can Do Bad All by Myself co-star Taraji P. Henson adds that Mary "made it OK for people to say it’s all right to be me." R&B powerhouseAlicia Keys also appears in the trailer.

The documentary also features clips from Mary's music videos and past shows, taking a deep dive into the life of the queen of hip-hop and R&B.

"My Life is probably my darkest albums at one of the darkest times I've had," Mary admits in the trailer. "Most of the time, I was depressed and didn't want to live. I had it all inside, and I was able to sing it and write it, but I didn't know so many people felt the same way."

Mary J. Blige's My Life, from award-winning filmmaker and executive producer Vanessa Roth, arrives June 25.

In other news, Deadline shared the first image from the upcoming film Aisha, starring Letitia Wright. It follows the life of a young Nigerian girl seeking international protection in Ireland who makes friends with a former prisoner, played by Josh O'Connor. The photo shows Wright dressed as Aisha, wearing a dark-colored turtleneck and a blue headscarf.

