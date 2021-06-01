Mike Epps and his wife Kyra are expecting their second child together

Mike Epps as Bennie in The Upshaws; Lara Solanki/Netflix

Mike Epps and his wife, Kyra Robinson Epps, are expecting their second child together.

The Upshaws actor shared the news Tuesday on Instagram, along with a photo of Kyra in a pink-and-white dress holding her growing belly.

"God bless my beautiful wife. We praying for a son," Mike wrote in the caption.

Mike and Kyra received dozens of congratulatory messages in the comments, including ones from comedian Deon Cole, rapper Fat Joe, actors Kim Fields and Clifton Powell, and more.

Sharing the same photo on her Instagram, Kyra wrote in the caption, "Feeling so blessed."

As previously reported, Mike and Kyra Epps married in June 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Indiana Rose Epps, in March 2020. This will be Robinson's second child and Epps' sixth -- he has four other daughters from previous relationships.

Kyra previously reflected on her experience being a new mom during the COVID-19 pandemic in an Instagram note posted earlier this month.

"My first full year as a mother, and I can honestly say from my heart it is the best thing I've ever known," she wrote. "A newborn during Covid was not easy. Neither was Breastfeeding for 13 months or pushing out a nearly 10-pound baby. But loving, guiding, and protecting her has been the most natural feeling I've ever felt. I'm overjoyed today! Happy Mother's Day -- especially to all the quarantine moms!"

