Update on Smith County Rental Assistance Program

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2021 at 4:59 pm

TYLER — Smith County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program being administered by PATH has assisted 276 families, helping keep them from becoming homeless, according to a news release. The Commissioners Court was given an update on the progress of the distribution of more than $7 million the county received from the U.S. Treasury in rental and utility assistance funding to aid those affected by COVID-19. County Judge Nathaniel Moran says he deeply appreciates the partnership with PATH as well as what he terms the agency’s hard work on the effort.

Go Back