One dead in wind-related accident

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2021 at 1:29 pm

UPSHUR COUNTY — A Big Sandy man is dead in an Upshur County accident caused by a wind gust. The mishap was reported Saturday on SH 154 about seven miles west of Gilmer. According to DPS, a preliminary report indicates that 41-year-old Timothy Robert Field of Big Sandy was trying to keep a mattress secured in the bed of a pickup when the wind gust caught it, causing him to fall from the vehicle. Field was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

