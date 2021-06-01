Museum presents Murder Mystery Dinner

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2021 at 12:49 pm

TYLER — The Goodman-LeGrand Museum will host its first mystery dinner of the year on Saturday, June 12, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The theme of the night will be “The Trouble with Paradise.” The mystery dinners are part of the Goodman-LeGrand Museum fundraising efforts to support its day-to-day operations and special events. Admission is $40 per person; reservations and payment are required in advance. Seats are limited. A special meal will be prepared by Chef Rojo Tellez of C Rojo’s Mobile Cuisine. To purchase tickets or for more information, call Debbie Isham, special events and Goodman Museum supervisor at (903) 531-1286.

Go Back