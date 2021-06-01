Heat wave pounds the West: Over 100 degrees forecast for California, Oregon, Arizona, Nevada

(NEW YORK) -- A heat wave is pounding the West where scorching temperatures will reach Washington state, Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah and Arizona on Tuesday.

Sacramento, California smashed a record high on Memorial Day, reaching 104 degrees.

Redding, also in Northern California, reached a sweltering 109 degrees on Monday, breaking the record for the entire month of May.

On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to climb to 107 degrees in Bakersfield, California; 105 degrees in Las Vegas; 104 degrees in Medford, Oregon; and 104 degrees in Phoenix.

The heat wave comes as fire danger is especially high in southern Oregon, where a red flag warning has been issued.

California is also at risk for fires.

California's snow has been melting ahead of schedule, which means vegetation will be unusually dry as the Golden State approaches wildfire season later this summer and early fall.

Meanwhile, four states from Texas to Missouri are under flood alerts Tuesday morning. More flooding is forecast Tuesday as this storm system slowly moves through the area.

By Wednesday, the severe weather and heavy rain will move into the Ohio River Valley and Tennessee River Valley with damaging winds and flash flooding possible.

By Thursday, the storm will reach the Northeast with severe weather and damaging winds expected from Virginia to New Jersey.

