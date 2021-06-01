‘A Quiet Place Part II’ delivers pandemic-era record $57 million Memorial Day weekend box office haul

Memorial Day weekend brought more positive news for the COVID-19 box office as A Quiet Place Part II, the John Krasinski-directed followup to the surprise 2018 blockbuster A Quiet Place, topped the box office with an estimated $57 million -- breaking the previous pandemic-era record set by Godzilla vs. Kong back in March.

What makes that number even more encouraging is that it's not too far off the figure set for the Emily Blunt-led sequel prior to the pandemic.

Internationally, A Quiet Place Part II grossed an $22 million.

Another debut, Disney's Cruella, took second place with an estimated $26.5 million between Friday and Sunday. The live-action prequel to 101 Dalmatians, starring Emma Stone as the titular character, is also available to stream on Disney+ for an additional $30 fee.

Spiral, a reboot of the Saw franchise starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, grabbed third place with an estimated $2.77 million, bringing its domestic total to $20.3 million in its third week of release.

Coming in at number four with an estimated $2.75 million was Wrath of Man, Guy Ritchie's action-thriller starring Jason Stratham.

Another Disney film, the animated adventure Raya and the Last Dragon rounded out the top five with an estimated $2.7 million over the long weekend. That brings its stateside total to $51.6 million after 13 weeks.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. A Quiet Place Part II, $48 million

2. Cruella, $21 million

3. Spiral, $2.3 million

4. Wrath of Man, $2.1 million

5. Raya and the Last Dragon, $2 million

6. Godzilla vs. Kong, $85,000

7. Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train, $790,000

8. Dream Horse, $650,000

9. Those Who Wish Me Dead, $545,000

10. Mortal Kombat, $260,000

