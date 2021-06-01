76ers’ Joel Embiid injures right knee in Game 4, will have MRI

(WASHINGTON) -- Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had to exit Monday night’s game against the Washington Wizards early due to an injury to his right knee.

After his departure, which came at the end of the first quarter, the 76ers loss their small lead over the Wizards and ended up losing Game 4 of the best-of-seven series, 122-114.

Doc Rivers, the head coach of the Sixers, said Embiid is expected to have an MRI on Tuesday to assess the severity of his injury. It is unclear if the 27-year-old will be cleared to play in Game 5, taking place Wednesday in Philadelphia.

The 76ers lead the series 3-1.

