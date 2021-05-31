Houston officer shot twice in leg, police search for suspect

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2021 at 3:53 pm

HOUSTON (AP) – A Houston police officer was released from the hospital Monday morning after being shot the night before while working an off-duty job at an apartment complex. Police are searching for the man who shot Officer John Brown, 33, on Sunday night. Police Chief Troy Finner said Brown was shot twice in the leg. Finner said Brown had approached a man who was acting suspiciously on the property and they exchanged words. Finner said that at some point, the officer tried to grab the man and the man fired multiple shots at the officer. Finner said the officer didn’t fire at the man.

