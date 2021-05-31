Today is Monday May 31, 2021

Program Schedules              Listen Live!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2021 at 2:18 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

(PARIS) -- Tennis star Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open saying she does not want to be a distraction. 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement