Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open

(PARIS) -- Tennis star Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open saying she does not want to be a distraction.

She wrote that since the 2018 US Open final she has been suffering from long bouts of depression and that she has social anxiety. Speaking to the media makes her nervous since she is not a natural public speaker and gives her 'waves of anxiety' beforehand.

“I'm gonna take some time away from the court now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans," Osaka wrote.

The 2018 US Open final was against Serena Williams.

After the match, Williams hugged Osaka, but the newly crowned U.S. Open champion sat down and cried quietly.

During the trophy presentation, the crowd booed Osaka causing her to cry again.

Williams came to Osaka's defense when she spoke on the court during the trophy presentation.

"Well I don't want to be rude but I don’t want to do questions. She played well," Williams said, referring to Osaka. "This is her first grand slam. I know you guys were rooting ... let's not boo anymore ... congratulations Naomi ... I hope to play here again."

Osaka acknowledged that she was not the fan favorite and that "everyone was cheering for" Williams.

"I'm sorry it had to end like this," she said. "I just want to say thank you for watching the match ... it was always my dream to play Serena at the U.S. Open finals ... I am grateful. Thank you."