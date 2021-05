Free rides to library begin Tuesday

TYLER — The city of Tyler wants you to know about a special offer for young library patrons. Tyler Transit and the Tyler Public Library have partnered to promote the Summer Reading Program. During the months of June, July, and August, all students under 18 can ride Tyler Public Transportation System’s fixed routes free of charge when traveling to and from the library. Click here for more information.

