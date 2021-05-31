TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2021 at 3:51 pm

TYLER — TxDOT is planning another round of roadwork the week of May 31 in the Tyler District. Night work starts Tuesday on the US 80 improvement project just east of Eastman Rd. in Longview. Expect lane closures and delays starting at 9 p.m. In Tyler, crews are scheduled to conduct mill and inlay operations on SH 110 inside North Loop 323 Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The work requires residents who park along SH 110 at this location to park elsewhere. Click here for the complete rundown of work around the district.

