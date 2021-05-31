Master Street Plan open house planned for June 3

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2021 at 3:51 pm

TYLER — The public is invited to attend an open house held by the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) in an effort to update the Master Street Plan. The open house will be held on Thursday, June 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Tyler Development Center’s large conference room on W. Ferguson St. The Master Street Plan is a long-range planning document that classifies streets based on current and forecast traffic counts. For more information click here and scroll down to “Tyler News.”

