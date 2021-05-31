Today is Monday May 31, 2021

Summer food program begins

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2021 at 1:12 pm
Summer food program beginsTYLER — The East Texas Food Bank kicks off its 17th Annual Summer Food Program Tuesday across 24 community sites in the region. The program provides free breakfast and lunch meals to children under 18. There will be sites in Tyler, Whitehouse, Lindale, Mt. Pleasant, Gilmer, Hawkins, Longview, Kilgore, Marshall, Waskom, Jacksonville, Rusk, Mineola, Hawkins, and Wills Point. The full list of sites, meals offered, and service times can be found here.

