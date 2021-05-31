Gohmert, Schaefer reflect on Memorial Day

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2021 at 12:07 pm

TYLER — Congressman Louie Gohmert appears at the long-running Memorial Day ceremony at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. Gohmert shared his thoughts on the holiday with KTBB. He told us, “It is when many people have one of the best, most enjoyable weekends of the year. But we should not forget what this day is about: remembering those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country. There’s a lotta divisions in the country right now, and this nation is divided on a number of different things. But on this there should be no division: we owe our freedom — the fact that that we have kept it — to those who have been willing and have laid down their lives for their country.”

Tyler state Representative Matt Schaefer had to cancel a planned appearance at the event due to the legislative session, but he also reflected on the holiday in a visit with KTBB. Schaefer said, “Memorial Day is a time to stop and reflect on the sacrifices that were made for freedom — and to consider whether we still love freedom the way people that have gone before us love it.”

