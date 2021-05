Scoreboard roundup – 5/30/21

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 2

Houston 7, San Diego 4

Miami at Boston 5:10 p.m. (Postponed)



AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 4, Cleveland 1

Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 6, Toronto 5

Seattle 4, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2



NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee 3, Washington 0

Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3

Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona 9, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets 8:10 p.m. (Postponed)



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Atlanta 113, New York 96

Phoenix 100, L.A. Lakers 92

Brooklyn 141, Boston 126

L.A. Clippers 106, Dallas 81



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1

Colorado 7, Vegas 1



WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Las Vegas 101, Indiana 78

Los Angeles 82, Chicago 79 (OT)

Minnesota 79, Connecticut 74 (OT)



MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Philadelphia 3, Portland 0

Austin FC 0, Seattle 0 (TIE)

