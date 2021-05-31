Gas leak causes massive fire in the middle of Massachusetts street

(MARSHFIELD, Mass.) -- A dozen homes were evacuated after a gas leak caused a massive fire in the middle of a Massachusetts street Saturday morning.

The Marshfield Police Department reported the gas leak near Plain Street around 9:24 a.m. ET and closed off the street where large flames shot up 30 to 40 feet into the sky.

The police reported no injuries but residents had to be evacuated while firefighters fought to control the blaze.

Marshfield fire Chief Jeffrey Simpson told ABC affiliate WCVB-TV that no utility crews were working in the area at the time the fire started, but firefighters found a downed power line which they think may have ignited the leaking gas from a 6-inch underground main.

Firefighters kept the flame going to prevent the gas from pooling in the area and causing a bigger explosion, Simpson said.

"First time in my career I want to see a fire burn, burn, burn," he said.

By 7:02 p.m., the authorities said crews were able to isolate the gas line and shut it down, and the fire was put out. Three dozen homes were left without gas, according to the Marshfield police.

About an hour later, residents were allowed to return home, the police said.

