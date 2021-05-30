Tyler Memorial Funeral Home plans Memorial Day ceremony

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2021 at 4:50 pm

TYLER — Tyler Memorial Funeral Home is one of many sites holding Memorial Day ceremonies Monday. Due to the legislative session, Tyler state Representative Matt Schaefer had to cancel a planned appearance there, but he shared his thoughts on the holiday with KTBB. Schaefer said, “This Memorial Day is gonna be so special, with everyone able to get together in person, outdoors …barbecuing with family, and remembering the sacrifices that were made for our freedom.” Congressman Louie Gohmert will be speaking at the event, scheduled for 11 a.m. Click here for more details.

