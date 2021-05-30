Critical race theory bill passes

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2021 at 4:38 pm

AUSTIN — A bill banning critical race theory will go to the governor’s desk. According to his office, State Sen. Bryan Hughes of Mineola served as Senate “point man” for the measure in the absence of Sen. Brandon Creighton. Creighton authored the Senate version of the bill but has been sidelined while recovering from an auto accident. House Bill 3979 forbids teachers from discussing what is called critical race theory — which holds that some people are inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether they know it or not. Supporters of the bill say critical race theory is politically motivated and should not be taught in the classroom. Opponents say it attempts to limit lessons about historic slavery. At one point it appeared the bill might not pass because of procedural complications. It will now go to Governor Abbott for his signature.

Go Back