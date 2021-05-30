Smiley named Region 7 High School Assistant Principal of the Year

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2021 at 8:27 am

TYLER — Former Tyler Legacy High School Dean of Instruction John Smiley is the 2021-2022 Region 7 High School Assistant Principal of the Year. The award is sponsored by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals. Smiley says he’s “honored” by the recognition. In a press release, Legacy Principal Dan Crawford calls Smiley “one of the hardest working, most dedicated educators with whom I have had the opportunity to work.” This fall, Smiley will be one of 20 regional winners from across Texas to apply for state honors. The state winner will be announced at the June 2022 TASSP Summer Conference.

Outside of the school day, Smiley is known for wearing his favorite overalls, Texas A&M gear, baseball caps, or even all three. So for their end-of-the-year staff luncheon, Legacy staff had a little fun celebrating Smiley with “Dress Like Mr. Smiley Day.” After 12 years of serving in teaching and administrative roles at Legacy, Smiley was recently named the new principal at Rice Elementary School.

Go Back