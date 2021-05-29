Mavericks’ Luka Doncic questionable for Sunday’s Game 4 against LA Clippers with neck strain

By TIM MACMAHON

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is listed as questionable for Sunday’s Game 4 against the LA Clippers due to a cervical strain.

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said he thinks Doncic will play, “but we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

After the Mavs’ Game 3 loss Friday night, Doncic said he started experiencing pain in his neck around halftime, and it went down his left arm.

“It’s just weird,” Doncic said after his 44-point, nine-rebound, nine-assist performance. “Just some massage, some ice and hopefully it will be good.”

Doncic has averaged 38.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists in the series, guiding Dallas to a 2-1 lead.

The Mavs have outscored the Clippers by 25 points in 117 minutes with Doncic on the court in the series and have been outscored by 19 in the 27 minutes he has rested.

