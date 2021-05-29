Beauty and the Box: Four new boxes showcase local art

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2021 at 4:09 pm

TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful’s beautification program Beauty and the Box adds four new boxes to the list of wrapped traffic cabinets. The program began in 2016 with the objective of taking utilitarian traffic boxes and transforming them into works of art by local artists, according to a news release. What started as a pilot program of ten boxes in the Downtown Business Arts and Culture District has grown to 81 vinyl-wrapped traffic cabinets across the city.

The following traffic signal boxes have recently been sponsored and wrapped:

US 271 and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard – Sponsored by Family and Friends of Jabryn Carston. Art by Jabryn Carston.

TX 364 Spur and State Highway 31 West – Sponsored by Wright-Way Service. Art by Jordan Miears.

Golden Road and East 5th Street – Sponsored by Nanci Wright Property Management. Art by John Randall York.

West Houston Street and South Glenwood Boulevard (pictured) – Sponsored by House of Wynne. Art by Donna Cariker.

