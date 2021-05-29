Church hosts blood drive; need still deemed critical

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2021 at 3:54 pm

BULLARD — Bullard Southern Baptist Church on North Houston Street is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30, in the Jam Room. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Scott Parrish at (903) 894-9267. It’s all part of a continuing effort to replenish the blood supply. Carter BloodCare continues to term the situation “urgent” due to continuing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

