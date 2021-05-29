Musician, YouTube food host Gregory Porter shares his Memorial Day cookout menu

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2021 at 10:53 am

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- To kick off the unofficial start to summer "Good Morning America" tapped Gregory Porter to set the menu for a festive Memorial Day cookout.

The two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and Blue Note recording artist who hosts a weekly YouTube cooking series for Zagat, shared his recipes for baby back ribs and two classic side dishes that are perfect for the holiday weekend and all summer long.

Check out his full recipes below.

Porterhouse Maple Butter Glazed BBQ Ribs

Ingredients

1 Rack of Baby Back Ribs

1/4 cup olive oil

Dry Rub

3/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons onion powder

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

1 tablespoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon cumin

Butter BBQ Sauce

1 cup Butter (2 sticks)

1 cup Onion, chopped

1 cup Ketchup

1/2 cup Brown Sugar, firmly packed

1 teaspoons Chili Flakes

4 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup Maple Syrup (finishing touch)

Directions

Pre-heat grill until temperature reaches 300 degrees. Cover lid to maintain temperature.

In a small bowl, combine all spices for dry rub. Set aside.

While grill is pre-heating, pat ribs dry with paper towels and place on a clean rimmed baking sheet.

Rub all sides with olive oil. Season all sides with dry rub.

In a small non-reactive sauce pan over medium heat, add in all ingredients for Butter BBQ Sauce. Bring mixture to a low boil. Lower to a simmer and cook 5 minutes. Set sauce aside to cool slightly.

Place the ribs fat side up of the grill on heat. Close lid and adjust temperature to maintain consistent temperature 300 degrees to 350 degrees, cook for 2 hours.

With 15 minutes left of cooking time, brush ribs with Butter BBQ Sauce, shut lid and continue to cook for 15 minutes, until ribs reach 180 degrees to 185 degrees internal temperature. Remove from grill, cover loosely with aluminum foil, let rest for 15 minutes before cutting and serving.

Drizzle ribs with maple syrup for serving.

Porterhouse Potato Salad

Estimated cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

3 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and chopped into half-inch square pieces

6 eggs, hard boiled and peeled

1 cup sweet bell pepper, diced (about 1)

1 cup onion, diced (about 1 medium)

1 cup celery rib, diced (about 6 spears)

1 can sliced black olives, drained and divided

1/2 cup Sweet Pickle relish

2 cup Mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Granulated Garlic

1 teaspoon Celery salt

1 teaspoon Paprika

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Salt

Fresh ground black pepper

Directions

Start with cooking the potatoes, place prepared potatoes into a large stock pan, cover with cold water and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Once water boils, reduce heat to a gentle simmer, cook uncovered. After 5 minutes of simmering, check the potatoes to gauge time.

Continue cooking until potatoes are tender, about 10-20 minutes. To check if the potatoes are cooked, spear a fork/knife thru to the center of the potato, if the utensil glides thru easily, they are done.

When potatoes are tender, drain into a colander. Pour cooked potatoes into an extra large bowl (large enough for potatoes and other ingredients), season with 1 teaspoon of salt while potatoes are still warm. Fold in bell pepper, onion, celery, peeled hard boiled eggs, half portion of sliced black olives, paprika, granulated garlic, celery salt, mustard and 2 cups mayonnaise. Slowly incorporate and combine ingredients. Some potatoes will be intact, some will be mashed. Fold in sweet pickle relish. Taste and adjust seasonings with salt, pepper. Finish with a sprinkle of paprika and the remaining black olives.

Porterhouse Slaw

Estimated cook time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 Red Cabbage, shaved thin

1/4 cup mint, julienned

1/4 cup flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

1/2 cup green onions, sliced

1 cup grated carrots

1 heaping tablespoon of mayo

1 lime, juiced

2 Tablespoon honey

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions

Combine all ingredients into a bowl, mix and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back