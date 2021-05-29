Roberto Alomar investigated for second sexual misconduct allegation

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2021 at 10:24 am

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Former 12-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion Roberto Alomar is facing a new sexual misconduct claim against him according to ESPN.

Melissa Verge alleges in a story published by the Toronto Star that while working as an 18-year-old volunteer at a youth baseball camp run by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014, Alomar propositioned her for sex and pushed his body up against hers without her consent. Alomar was 46 at the time. The team has launched an investigation into the allegations.

Rob Jack, a former team official before being fired in 2015, was allegedly told by Verge about her encounter with Alomar. The Blue Jays say Jack never informed anyone else on the team or contacted the human resources department to report the incident.

Alomar, who had been working as a consultant for Major League Baseball, was placed on the league's ineligible list in April after being accused of sexual misconduct earlier this year by a baseball industry employee stemming from 2014 according to ESPN. MLB and an external firm investigated the claims and ruled that Alomar "violated MLB's policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on MLB's Ineligible List are warranted."

Alomar did not respond for comment according to The Star.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back