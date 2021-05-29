Tyler man mourns loss of nephew killed in San Jose mass shooting

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2021 at 8:05 am

TYLER — A Tyler man is grieving after his nephew was killed in a mass shooting in California. A total of nine people were killed after a man opened fire at a railyard in San Jose, California, on Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, Hector Garza of Tyler said his nephew, 29-year-old Adrian Balleza, was among the victims. Family members said he was the sweetest and most kind hearted person. Despite the loss, they mentioned God’s will was at hand. Adrian and his older brother Juan Jose Balleza worked together at the railyard.

