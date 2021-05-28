Bucks lose starter Donte DiVincenzo for playoffs with ankle injury

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2021 at 7:57 pm

By ESPN.com

Milwaukee Bucks starting guard Donte DiVincenzo will miss the rest of the NBA playoffs with a torn ligament in his left ankle, the team announced Friday.

DiVincenzo suffered the injury in the second quarter of Thursday’s 113-84 win over the Miami Heat. DiVincenzo was driving toward the basket when he apparently took a bad step and immediately winced in obvious pain. He made his way back to the other end of the court toward the Milwaukee bench, slapped a sideline barrier in frustration and then hopped into the locker room for evaluation.

The Bucks originally called it a left foot contusion, and coach Mike Budenholzer said there was hope within the team after the game that DiVincenzo would miss only a small amount of time.

An MRI on Friday took that hope away.

“It’s a tough blow, but you have to kind of process and understand it’s an unfortunate thing, but we have to prepare and get ready,” Budenholzer said. “Other guys will have opportunities.”

DiVincenzo, 24, had started 66 games during the regular season — averaging career highs of 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists — and all three playoff games.

“On an individual, personal level for Donte, it’s really, really tough,” Budenholzer said. “But his mentality, his approach, any time Donte is thrown some adversity or thrown something that’s difficult for himself or for everybody, the way he handles it just continues to be impressive.”

The Bucks, who hold a 3-0 series lead over the Heat, will look to close out the first-round series Saturday.

Budenholzer’s move will be to decide who starts Game 4. The lineup of DiVincenzo along with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez was 34-14 this season.

An option may be to start Jeff Teague, a move that would allow Budenholzer to keep what has become his traditional second unit — primarily with Bryn Forbes and Pat Connaughton getting the backup guard minutes — intact. Teague has played only 5 minutes, 26 seconds in the three playoff games, all during Thursday’s Game 3 blowout.

“Jeff Teague, his ability to step in and play and help us is certainly something that gives us confidence,” Budenholzer said. “Everybody’s got to be ready to go. If you’re in a uniform, you’ve got to be ready.”

ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

