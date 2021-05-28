Braves manager backtracks, says pitcher Mike Soroka will be re-evaluated in two weeks

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2021 at 7:56 pm

By ESPN.com

After saying pitcher Mike Soroka would be out for the season, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker backtracked later Friday on his prognosis for the right-hander, who still has yet to return from a torn right Achilles tendon.

“I messed up earlier. I was wrong,” Snitker told reporters after he told MLB Network earlier in the day that Soroka was “down for the year” and that “hopefully, we’ll get him back next year.”

Instead, Soroka will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Snitker later said.

Soroka, the team’s Opening Day starter in 2020, was expected to return to the rotation this season after undergoing surgery last August. After experiencing a setback in his recovery, the 23-year-old had a follow-up procedure in mid-May.

He emerged as one of the foundations of the Braves’ rotation in 2019, when he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA. The Canadian earned a spot in the All-Star Game and finished second in NL Rookie of the Year balloting and sixth for the Cy Young Award.

The Braves on Friday also placed outfielder Marcell Ozuna on the injured list and recalled Johan Camargo from Triple-A Gwinnett. Ozuna is expected to miss six weeks after fracturing the middle and ring fingers on his left hand sliding into third base Wednesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

