Wizards’ Russell Westbrook (ankle) listed as questionable for Game 3

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2021 at 7:55 pm

By BRIAN WINDHORST

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook did not practice Friday and is being listed as questionable for Game 3 of their series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Westbrook rolled his ankle with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 120-95 Game 2 loss in Philadelphia on Wednesday night and did not return. He tweaked the same ankle earlier in the game as he battled the 76ers’ Ben Simmons on defense.

As Westbrook left the floor to get treatment, a fan dumped popcorn on his head. The fan was ejected and later banned for life by the 76ers.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks said Westbrook would test the ankle Saturday morning.

Westbrook has struggled as the Wizards trail 2-0 in the series. He has made just 9 of 27 shots vs. the Sixers and is averaging just 5.5 rebounds — half his regular-season average. He is averaging 13 points and 12.5 assists.

Go Back