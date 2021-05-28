Theater chains relaxing mask rules for vaccinated moviegoers

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2021 at 4:57 pm

If you're headed to the movies this weekend, and you've had your COVID-19 vaccine, feel free to leave your mask at home.

That's the word from three of the country's largest movie chains, AMC, Regal, and Cinemark.

All three have announced that vaccinated patrons no longer have to wear the once ubiquitous -- and mandatory -- face coverings, as vaccine rates rise and the pandemic eases in much of the country.

Unvaccinated patrons are still required to wear a mask, removing them only to drink or eat.

There's no word on how vaccine status would be verified, so it appears to be based -- as many establishments are, as things open back up -- on the honor system.

The chains still insist that they're still maintaining "expert-backed, industry-specific health and safety protocols" such as the ones commissioned by the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO).

Among these are enhanced cleaning measures, social distancing, and masks for theater employees.

Also, the chains noted masks must be worn if a "state or local ordinance" mandates it -- but in many states, those rules have also been relaxed.

