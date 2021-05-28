Psst: Check out the new teaser for HBO Max’s reboot of ‘Gossip Girl’

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2021 at 3:27 pm

HBO Max

HBO Max has released a teaser for its much-anticipated re-imagining of the CW series Gossip Girl, which hits the streaming platform July 8.

The original series ran from 2007-2012 on The CW, with a cast that included Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester, and Chace Crawford.

The new show is based on the original series, which itself was inspired by the best-selling book series of the same name by Cecily von Ziegesar. It stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.

The sultry teaser shows the series' selfie-taking fresh faces getting close to each other, as Kristen Bell -- who was also the narrator on the original show -- teases, "You've gotten so comfortable thinking you're in control of your image, your actions, the narrative...But you forgot one thing: I can see you...and I'll make sure you see you, too."

With that, the characters begin getting updates on their phones, and looking at each other quite differently.

According to the network, the update, "takes us back to [New York's wealthy] Upper East Side, finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger's website went dark."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back