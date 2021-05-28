Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ becoming one of Netflix’s most-watched films ever

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2021 at 2:27 pm

Netflix

Army of the Dead, writer/director Zack Snyder's zombies-in-Vegas movie, is about to be one of Netflix's most-watched films ever -- and it only hit the platform last Friday.

The movie, which Netflix officially calls a "Zombie-Action-Heist-Thriller-Horror-Comedy," stars wrestler-turned Marvel movie hero Dave Bautista as the head of a mercenary team tasked with a daring cash grab in the middle of zombie-overrun Las Vegas.

Army of the Dead was Netflix's #1 film in 70+ countries and has been seen in 72 million households worldwide, according to the streamer, which predicts it will become one of its most-viewed movies ever within a month.

Meanwhile, the hit film is already spawning both a prequel, and an anime series for the streaming service. Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas will have the movie's original stars, including Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick and Ella Purnell, reprising their roles in animated form.

