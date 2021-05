Parks admin offices moving to Cotton Belt Building

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2021 at 1:52 pm

TYLER — The City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department administrative offices will be moving to the third floor of the Cotton Belt Building, at Front and Glenwood. After being closed Friday, May 28, the department will resume regular business hours at the new location on Tuesday, June 1. For more information, contact Tyler Parks and Recreation at (903) 531-1212.

