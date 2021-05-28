Man gets life sentence for threat to deputies

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2021 at 12:44 pm

TYLER — 34-year-old Michael Fry of Whitehouse gets a life prison sentence for threatening deputies with a firearm in March 2020. According to the Smith County District Attorney’s Office, the deputies were trying to arrest Fry at his home for an outstanding warrant when he began to resist. He eventually grabbed a handgun and pointed it at both deputies, who drew their own guns. Fry’s brother intervened and got the gun from Fry, who then fled but was apprehended. No shots were fired during the incident, and no one was injured. Fry had two prior misdemeanor convictions and two prior felony DWIs.

Go Back