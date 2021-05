Body found in downtown Tyler

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2021 at 12:10 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found early Friday morning on the city’s northeast side. According to our news partner KETK, police say officers were called to a group of tents near railroad tracks at the intersection of Division Avenue and Commerce Street around 9 a.m. Police say at this time, they do not suspect foul play. We’ll provide updates as they come in.

