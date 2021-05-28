Prices spike for summer essentials like air-conditioners

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2021 at 10:18 am

Kwangmoozaa/iStock

(NEW YORK) -- Memorial Day weekend is upon us, marking the unofficial start to summer. And as temperatures across the country begin to rise, you may be in the market for some seasonal essentials, like air-conditioners, to keep you cool. But it’s going to cost you.

An increase in demand for cooling units, paired with production slow-downs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, have caused a shortage in the amount of A/C units available.

As ABC News’ Becky Worley explains in the video below, that means consumers will have to fork over more money before they can enjoy that cool blast of air:

