Shia LaBeouf ordered to attend therapy, could avoid battery charges

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2021 at 8:15 am

Embattled actor Shia LaBeouf is hoping to have some charges dropped against him after striking a deal.

TMZ reports that the charges -- stemming from a battery and petty theft case not related to the suit filed by ex FKA Twigs -- will be dropped against the Transformers star on condition he keep out of trouble.

To eliminate the misdemeanor charges, LaBeouf, 34, is now part of a a judicial diversion program that outlines several steps he must follow in order to remain a part of it.

Guidelines include mandatory weekly private therapy sessions as part of his anger management, no use of force or violence, being monitored for alcohol use and turning over his weapons as well as not make any attempts to purchase new ones.

Should he fail any of those guidelines, he will stand trial.

The charges LaBeouf hopes to have scrubbed stem from a June altercation where a verbal disagreement with another man turned physical. Police say the Honey Boy star left the fight after swiping the man's hat, prompting the man to alert authorities.

Police say LaBeouf was identified as the instigator and he was charged with misdemeanor battery and petty theft charges by the L.A. City Attorney.

LaBeouf's first checkup from the court will take place in three months.

