Tiger Woods speaks out on SUV crash, road to recovery

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2021 at 8:15 am

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images

(NEW YORK) -- Three months after his SUV crash in Los Angeles, Tiger Woods is opening up about the accident and his road to recovery.

In a new interview with Golf Digest, the 45-year-old golf legend said the rollover car crash on Feb. 23 was “more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

The accident happened when Woods, who was found to be speeding, hit a center median, crossed into the opposite lane and then hit the curb and a tree, according to authorities. His SUV rolled over several times and was found several hundred feet away from the center divider with a deployed airbag.

Woods, who has battled several injuries in his past, suffered lacerations and bruising on his head, nose and chin, and an open fracture to his right leg that required surgery. He called his rehabilitation process “an entirely different animal.”

As for whether he will ever play again, Woods said his top priority right now is simply to walk on his own.

“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own,” he told Golf Digest. “Taking it one step at a time.”

